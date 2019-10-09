Glynn Co. man accused of fatally shooting teen while hunting now facing charges

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE on 10/9/2019 - A Glynn County man accused of fatally shooting a teenager last month while hunting is now in jail facing charges.
Hector Romero-Hernandez is facing three charges and investigators say a fourth charge is pending. He is being charged with hunting with an unlawful weapon, hunting without a license, and hunting without a big game license.
Investigators say Romero-Hernadez shot 17-year-old Bobby Lane last month when the two were out hunting in Glynn County.
A Glynn County man is dead after he was allegedly mistaken for deer while he was hunting on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Police arrived at a wooded portion of the Myers Hill Road area to find a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Bobby Lane, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
An investigation found that Lane was shot by another man who claims to have mistaken him for a deer. The two men knew each other. Upon realizing he had shot Lane, the man helped transport him to a nearby gas station to meet with EMS.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
