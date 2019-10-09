Florida man arrested after high-speed chase through Turner, Crisp counties

TURNER, Co. (WALB) - A 22-year-old Florida resident is behind bars, accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two Southwest Georgia counties.
The chase happened late Sunday evening after 5 p.m. on I-75 North in Turner County.
Turner County deputies said they clocked the vehicle going more than 90 miles per hour on the interstate, heading towards Crisp County.
Deputies said the driver got off at Exit 92 and continued to run from deputies until he crashed into a sheriff’s car.
No one was hurt but there was minor damage to both vehicles.
Georgia State Patrol Post 30 is investigating the crash.
Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester and Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, who were on the scene, said both agencies and deputies did a great job in preventing this chase from entering the city limits of Cordele.
Brandon Sullivan, who deputies said was the driver, was arrested and is facing eight different charges.
- Fleeing or attempting to elude
- Speeding; 93 in a 70 mph area
- Failure to drive within a single lane
- Following too closely
- Reckless driving
- Improper/erratic lane change
- Improper passing on the right
- Turning position, signals required
Sullivan is now out on a $10,000 bond.
