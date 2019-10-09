DPH: Second vaping-death reported in Ga.

October 9, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A second person in Georgia has died from a vaping-related illness, according to the Department of Public Health (DPH).

DPH officials said the victim had a history of nicotine vaping, but the case is still being reviewed to see if other substances played a role.

Vaping cases in Georgia:

  • Number of deaths: 2
  • Number of vaping-related injury cases: 14
  • Possible cases under review: 20

DPH has issued a health advisory about the health risks of e-cigarettes, vaping devices and vaping products.

[ Read the full advisory here ]

More than 1,000 vaping-related injuries have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes at least 18 deaths.

“No specific e-cigarette device or substance has been linked to all cases, although the CDC’s current investigation indicates products containing THC play a role in the outbreak,” officials said in a release.

