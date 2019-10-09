Deputies respond to armed robbery at Lee Co. CVS

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect after the CVS on Highway 19 was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals described the lone suspect as a white male, about 5′9 to 6 feet tall, weighing about 165 to 200 lbs., with a right-side limp and was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis, a blue ski mask.
Rachals said the man came into the store around 9:40 Tuesday night with a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officials said two employees were in the store at the time but no one was injured.
Rachals also told WALB News 10 that there were no customers inside during the robbery.
Deputies were still canvassing the area around 11:30 p.m.
Officials said there is surveillance footage of the incident.
Anyone who may have any information on this incident is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.
