Ashburn hosts annual scarecrow contest

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Fall is here and businesses in Turner County are showing off their spooky spirits.
Halloween is just around the corner and local businesses in Ashburn have already begun to participate in this year’s annual scarecrow contest.
“We are a very agriculture-based community here and so harvest time is a pretty important time for us,” said Ashley Miller, Turner County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Miller said the competition is for people in Turner County to get the entire community involved.
“The scarecrow contest is just a fun community event we are putting on. We encourage people to decorate their businesses, homes or organizations,” said Miller.
Miller said anyone could participate in the spooky event.
“The best way to decorate is to get it up there, get your scarecrow put together and take me a really good picture and you can either send it to the Facebook page or email it to me personally," explained Miller.
Miller’s email is turnercountychamber@gmail.com and her phone number is (229) 567-9696. The lucky winner will receive a gift basket full of harvest goodies.
Officer Jack-o'-lantern will be patrolling for ghouls and goblins — so no speeding.
