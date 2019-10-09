Albany murder trial moves into second day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The second day of a murder trial in the 2018 death of a glass delivery driver continued for the second day on Wednesday.
Dontavious Wingfield is charged with murder in the July 2018 death of Che’valier Kenyatta Paul, 45.
Wingfield’s cousin, Demond Wingfield, has accepted a plea deal to testify against Dontavious.
The victim, a Dothan, Ala. resident, had just started his job delivering glass for PGW Auto Glass, when he was shot to death in the 900 block of Mercedes Street shortly after 5 a.m. This is just a few blocks away from Albany State University’s campus.
Testimony was given by a Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner. She said there were two wounds on Paul’s body. One to the torso, which damaged his lungs and heart. The other was to his face. He died from excessive bleeding.
An Albany Police Department (APD) investigator testified that in their canvass of the area, he found a hole through a fence in the trailer park where Paul was shot. It led to an alley, which then led to a house where they found bullet casings in the yard.
Police knocked on the door, and a friend of the defendant said they had been shooting guns and messing around the night before Paul’s death, according to the investigator’s testimony.
The investigator testified that the friend went to sleep, and that was the last he saw of Dontavious Wingfield.
The investigator also testified that Dontavious Wingfield told the friend that he needed money badly.
Demond Wingfield, having pled guilty to aggravated assault, is expected to testify Wednesday. Prosecutors said there will be about four more witnesses in this case.
Paul’s death was the ninth homicide in Dougherty County in 2018.
