Ward 6 commissioner candidates share their plans for Albany’s southside

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia commission seat must be filled in the upcoming election.
Monday night, candidates for Albany city commission Ward 6 had similar platforms of putting South Albany first.
Candidates Demetrius Young, Leroy Smith, and John Hawthorne presented their platforms and answered questions from the audience.
Topics included addressing high utility rates, South Albany's economic development, and plans for Parks and Recreation in the ward.
“Now, I’ll work with anybody, but I’m going to speak for the southside,” said Young.
“I promise you, I’m committed to serving the city of Albany,” said Smith.
“We can’t throw stones at what wasn’t done before, we have to have a forward-thinking approach,” said Hawthorne.
WALB spoke with one Ward 6 resident who said he’s pleased with the candidates’ responses.
He said he is ready to see change come to his community.
“The biggest thing I want to see changed is to give the kids something to do. They have nothing to do. They are always roaming the streets late at night because they don’t have anything to do. I would like to see a community center to give the kids something to do and keep them busy,” said Gregory Murphy, a resident.
We are told a forum for Albany’s Mayoral candidates will be held at the Albany Civil Rights Museum at 6:30 p.m. on October 21.
Election day is November 5.
