Taste of fall and rainfree

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rather toasty with mid-upper 80s lows 90s Tuesday afternoon. A weak cold front is passing through with clouds and virtually no rain. Behind the boundary drier and slight cooler air. Lows drop into the low-mid 60s and highs mid 80s before rising again late week into the weekend.
Next cold front just as weak with only a slight chance of rain Saturday evening. Slightly cooler air drops temps Sunday into early week with lows upper 50s and highs mid 80s.
Rain chances look a bit more promising into the middle of next week.
