Phoebe to host annual Women’s Health Fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the month of October, many people bring attention to breast cancer in hopes of preventing more and more cases.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is taking the chance to start a conversation about not just breast cancer awareness, but women’s health altogether.
The hospital will host its annual Women's Health Fair at the end of October.
Darrell Sabbs, the Community Benefits Coordinator at Phoebe, said it's a chance to celebrate women and help them stay healthy as long as possible.
"This day is a day about women coming, receiving help," Sabbs said. "We're going to eat together. We're going to talk together. We're going to cook together, and we're going to talk about the resilience that women have."
Phoebe's Women's Health Fair is Saturday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Albany State University's West Campus Student Center.
The theme is "Take Charge. Rule Your Health."
Health experts will talk about why it's important to keep a check on glucose levels and blood pressure.
They will also talk about some pressing health issues like vaping.
