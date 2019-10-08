Over 169,000 gallons of fuel removed from vessel that capsized in St. Simons Sound

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday will make one month since the Golden Ray capsized in the Saint Simons Sound, and cleanup efforts have been underway ever since.
Salvage crews are working to lighten the vessel by removing fuel. Over 169,000 gallons have been removed so far. The fuel could devastate local waters and shorelines if released into the water. Response teams are canvasing the shoreline, looking for oil.
When the ship capsized back in September, the Coast Guard was called to rescue four crew members who were trapped inside the vessel. Three of them were rescued after being trapped for over 30 hours. The Coast Guard members who were involved in the rescue were honored during Picnic in the Park in Savannah. WTOC caught up with the commanding officer, who tells us the rescue was nothing short of amazing.
“Using some very unique and special tactics finding fire hoses that were on deck tying knots in the fire hose, trying to make a makeshift ladder so the guy can climb to him so he can just reach down grab the guy, pull the pilot up," said Brian Erickson, Coast Guard Air Station, Savannah. "Then the helicopter came in, delivered a hook to him, and he hosted him off the vessel, all while the vessel continued to list and it caught fire while he was on board, so really a heroic evening, a heroic night, and a miraculous rescue.”
The fourth South Korean crew member was rescued a day later.
