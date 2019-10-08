Multi-million dollar project to bring more student housing to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A multi-million dollar project underway in Albany will bring new housing to college students.
Officials broke ground on the new housing Tuesday.
City leaders said Albany State University (ASU) needs more housing to bring in more students.
The developer, Matthew Davis with Davis Companies, said it will be a first-class home and the “216-bed purpose-built student housing facility to serve students in the Albany area will be built of the highest quality, granite counter-tops, there will be a kitchen in each unit and private bedrooms.”
The new housing facility will be built on private property near ASU on Radium Springs Road, near East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Both Albany city leaders and the developer believe the new housing was needed.
“We feel that engaged students who live in an environment where they can collaborate and learn outside the classroom are more likely to come back to the area as alumni" Davis said.
“We feel like Albany State University is a part of this city and this community and anything that helps them helps us,” Dorothy Hubbard, Albany mayor, said. "We know that they could have had more students even this year had they had additional housing.”
But it's not just ASU students that can use the new facility.
The new housing is open to students at Albany Tech and other colleges.
The facility is privately funded and owned.
The details of where those dollars are coming from were not released.
The doors are expected to be opened in fall 2020.
