LIST: ASU 2019 Homecoming events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Big crowds are expected for this year’s Albany State University Homecoming events. Homecoming is one, if not the largest, economic tradition in the city.
Here’s a schedule of ASU’s homecoming events for the rest of the week.
Note: Some of the events are put on by the alumni association, not the university.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
6:30-8:30 p.m. - K-12 Educator Appreciation Drop-In Social
- Location: The Flint Restaurant, 112 Pine Ave.
6:30-8:30 p.m. - Paint and Chill Party
- Location: Pretoria Fields Brewery, 120 Pine Ave.
- Location: Renaissance Art Cafe, 123 N Front St.
7-8 p.m. - Blue and Gold Line Dance Class
- Location: 100 Pine Ave.
8-11 p.m. - Homecoming Street Festival
- The 2019 Homecoming Street Festival will feature live bands, food trucks, a kids’ zone and more.
- Location: 100 Pine Avenue
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - ASUNAA Annual Golf Tournament
- Location: Stonebridge Golf and Country Club, 319 Osprey Ridge Ct.
- For more information, contact Willie Wingfield (229) 347-6459 or wwingfld@msn.com
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
2-4 p.m. - ASUNAA Alumni Business Meeting
- Location: ASU East Campus, Peace Hall, Room 127
- For more information, call (229) 435-0416
4:30-6 p.m. - Student and Alumni Networking Social
- Location: ASU East Campus, L Orene Hall Building
6-7:30 p.m. - Royal Court Coronation
- Location: ASU West, J Building Theater
6:30-9 p.m. - Alumni Welcome Reception
- Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 101 S Front St.
8:30 p.m.-midnight - ASUNAA RamNation Roundup
- Location: ASU East Campus, Reese Hall
- For more information call (229) 435-0416
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
10 a.m.-noon - Homecoming convocation and pep rally
- Location: ASU East Campus HPER Gymnasium
- Attire: Business casual/ASU paraphernalia
Noon-1:30 p.m. - National Alumni Association Luncheon
- Location: ASU East Campus Ballroom
- For more information call (229) 435-0416
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
2 p.m. - midnight Vending
- Location: ASU East, Pedestrian Walkway
7 p.m. - Homecoming Concert: Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
- Location: Albany Civic Center, 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd.
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
10 p.m. - Homecoming Concert After-Party: Old School Jam
- Location: Merry Acres Event Center, 1504 Dawson Rd.
- Tickets will be $15 in advance and $30 at the door
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
7 a.m.-midnight - Vending
- Location: ASU East, Pedestrian Walkway
7-8:30 a.m. - Albert Smitty Smith Scholarship Endowment Breakfast
- Location: ASU East, L. Orene Hall Building
- $25 donation
- The committee to raise funds for the Albert W. Smith scholarship
9-11 a.m. - Homecoming Parade
- Location: Downtown Albany, Pine Avenue
11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Yard Fest 2019
- Location: ASU East, Lower Campus
- Day filled with fun activties including bounce houses, game truck and more.
11:15-11:30 a.m. RAM Walk
- Location: ASU East Campus, Lower Campus
Noon - All Class Reunion Tailgate
- Special guest class ending in 4s and 9s
- Location: ASU East Campus - Tailgate area
Noon - Unveiling of the 1960 Golden Ram undefeated and unscored upon team commemorative plaque
- Location: ASU Coliseum
- [ To register, click here. ]
2 p.m. - Homecoming football game - ASU vs. Lane College
- Location: ASU Coliseum. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
5 - 5:30 p.m. - Fallen Ram Balloon Release
- Location: ASU East Campus, Lower Campus
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Yard Fest 2019
- Location: ASU East Campus, Lower Campus
9 p.m. - Until - Blue and Gold Bling Victory Party
- Location: ASU West Campus, C Building, Ballroom
- For more information call (229) 435-0416
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2019
10 a.m. - noon - Class of 1989 and 1990 Homecoming Brunch
- Location: ASU East Campus, Student Center Ballroom
- For more information, contact Debra Lemons Dixon at lemonsdixon@gmail.com
- [ To purchase tickets click here ]
Here’s the link to the full schedule of homecoming events.
