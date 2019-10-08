LIST: ASU 2019 Homecoming events

LIST: ASU 2019 Homecoming events
The Golden Ram Family is coming together for another ASU Homecoming
October 8, 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 12:52 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Big crowds are expected for this year’s Albany State University Homecoming events. Homecoming is one, if not the largest, economic tradition in the city.

Here’s a schedule of ASU’s homecoming events for the rest of the week.

Note: Some of the events are put on by the alumni association, not the university.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

6:30-8:30 p.m. - K-12 Educator Appreciation Drop-In Social

  • Location: The Flint Restaurant, 112 Pine Ave.

6:30-8:30 p.m. - Paint and Chill Party

  • Location: Pretoria Fields Brewery, 120 Pine Ave.
  • Location: Renaissance Art Cafe, 123 N Front St.

7-8 p.m. - Blue and Gold Line Dance Class

  • Location: 100 Pine Ave.

8-11 p.m. - Homecoming Street Festival

  • The 2019 Homecoming Street Festival will feature live bands, food trucks, a kids’ zone and more.
  • Location: 100 Pine Avenue

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - ASUNAA Annual Golf Tournament

2-4 p.m. - ASUNAA Alumni Business Meeting

  • Location: ASU East Campus, Peace Hall, Room 127
  • For more information, call (229) 435-0416

4:30-6 p.m. - Student and Alumni Networking Social

  • Location: ASU East Campus, L Orene Hall Building

6-7:30 p.m. - Royal Court Coronation

  • Location: ASU West, J Building Theater

6:30-9 p.m. - Alumni Welcome Reception

  • Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 101 S Front St.

8:30 p.m.-midnight - ASUNAA RamNation Roundup

  1. Location: ASU East Campus, Reese Hall
  2. For more information call (229) 435-0416
  3. [ To purchase tickets click here ]

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

10 a.m.-noon - Homecoming convocation and pep rally

  • Location: ASU East Campus HPER Gymnasium
  • Attire: Business casual/ASU paraphernalia

Noon-1:30 p.m. - National Alumni Association Luncheon

2 p.m. - midnight Vending

  • Location: ASU East, Pedestrian Walkway

7 p.m. - Homecoming Concert: Maze featuring Frankie Beverly

10 p.m. - Homecoming Concert After-Party: Old School Jam

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

7 a.m.-midnight - Vending

  • Location: ASU East, Pedestrian Walkway

7-8:30 a.m. - Albert Smitty Smith Scholarship Endowment Breakfast

  • Location: ASU East, L. Orene Hall Building
  • $25 donation
  • The committee to raise funds for the Albert W. Smith scholarship

9-11 a.m. - Homecoming Parade

  • Location: Downtown Albany, Pine Avenue

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Yard Fest 2019

  • Location: ASU East, Lower Campus
  • Day filled with fun activties including bounce houses, game truck and more.

11:15-11:30 a.m. RAM Walk

  • Location: ASU East Campus, Lower Campus

Noon - All Class Reunion Tailgate

  • Special guest class ending in 4s and 9s
  • Location: ASU East Campus - Tailgate area

Noon - Unveiling of the 1960 Golden Ram undefeated and unscored upon team commemorative plaque

2 p.m. - Homecoming football game - ASU vs. Lane College

5 - 5:30 p.m. - Fallen Ram Balloon Release

  • Location: ASU East Campus, Lower Campus

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Yard Fest 2019

  • Location: ASU East Campus, Lower Campus

9 p.m. - Until - Blue and Gold Bling Victory Party

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2019

10 a.m. - noon - Class of 1989 and 1990 Homecoming Brunch

Here’s the link to the full schedule of homecoming events.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.