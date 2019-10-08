Fitzgerald residents react to meeting Bruce Willis

“I was actually about to clock out of work and I was going to leave and I noticed somebody coming in, so I went to go greet them and said ‘Hey, how can I help you? Can I help you look for anything?’ and when I noticed it was Bruce Willis he was like ‘Yeah, I’m Bruce Willis.’ I was like 'Okay, well let me help you shop. Let me help you spend some money’ and shop he did," said Holton.