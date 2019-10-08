Fitzgerald residents react to meeting Bruce Willis

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Actor Bruce Willis is in Fitzgerald and WALB spoke with a woman who helped him shop at a Hibbett Sports.
City leaders say he's in town working on his latest project.
Bruce Willis’ resume includes everything from the Die Hard franchise to The Fifth Element and even the TV series, Friends. Now his next project has brought him all the way to South Georgia.
Leslie Holton was working at Hibbett Sports in Fitzgerald when Willis walked into the store.
“I was actually about to clock out of work and I was going to leave and I noticed somebody coming in, so I went to go greet them and said ‘Hey, how can I help you? Can I help you look for anything?’ and when I noticed it was Bruce Willis he was like ‘Yeah, I’m Bruce Willis.’ I was like 'Okay, well let me help you shop. Let me help you spend some money’ and shop he did," said Holton.
According to Holton, Willis spent $600 in the store.
She says he bought some shoes, Costas, and a sweatshirt.
Holton says she was not about to miss the sale of a lifetime.
“My adrenaline was pumping actually and I was kind of nervous, trying to be fast pace, trying to hurry up and help him because he’s like ‘I want this, I want this’ and I’m like ‘okay let me go get this and this’ trying to hurry up because I didn’t want nobody else be like 'Oh, that’s my sale, no that’s mine.”
She says he was awesome to be around and enjoyed her photo opportunities with him.
Fitzgerald Mayor Jim Puckett told me last week Willis is working on a film titled “Anti-Life”.
Another woman spotted the famous face at Walmart.
Cynthia Ray said, “I was very happy to meet Bruce Willis. Everyone keeps calling me Miss Movie Star."
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.