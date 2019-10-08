DCSS honors breast cancer victims by wearing pink

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School District (DCSS) had its annual pink out event Tuesday to honor those battling breast cancer.
Students were asked to wear pink today to honor those who have lost their lives to cancer, or to honor someone who is currently fighting breast cancer.
Teachers and students also had the opportunity to write on a remembrance wall at the schools.
Doris Greene, a teacher at Sherwood Acres, says this event is special to her every year, because she was diagnosed with breast cancer 17 years ago.
“When you are diagnosed, it is a nightmare. Each year in October, when you see your teachers, class, dress up in pink, see your co-workers dress in pink, when you see the entire district in pink, it reminds you that you are not alone. Others want to fight for a cure also," says Greene.
Greene says she is lucky to be a survivor.
Students are currently raising money at Sherwood Acres this month to help find cures for breast cancer.
