ASU ‘rams’ up safety and security during Homecoming

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is “ramming” up safety and security for this week’s homecoming festivities.
ASU Police Chief Gregory Elder said his agency is working with the other law enforcement agencies in Dougherty County to keep everyone safe.
Elder said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley recently rolled out a plan to keep the heads of each department in touch with each other, in case a critical situation happens.
But, they’re depending on the ASU “Ramily” to report anything suspicious.
“We’re celebrating the university, but we’re welcoming back family,” Elder said. “Family knows how to take care of each other. They know how to make it safe. They know when something is wrong in the atmosphere.”
Elder said their public safety motto for this year’s homecoming is “ram up the safety and buck on the crime.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.