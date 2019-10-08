APD searches for armed robber

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Eazy Corner convenience store, at 521 South Slappey Blvd., was robbed early Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
A man armed with a handgun, wearing all black, with a mask covering his face, entered the store then demanded money from the clerk.
He got away with an unknown amount of cash.
APD says the suspect they are looking for is a black male about 6’ 1″ to 6’ 3″.
APD said that photos and surveillance video of the crime has been requested.
If you have any information that leads to an arrest in this case, you can earn a reward by calling Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS.
