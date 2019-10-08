Albany airport set for major improvements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Southwest Georgia Regional Airport is about to get major upgrades after a grant of over $2 million, and a $2.6 million deal, to upgrade the south apron, taxi-ways, and markings at the facility.
The City of Albany made the announcements Tuesday in a release.
The mayor and city commissioners approved a contract with Oxford Construction Co., for the South Apron and T-Hangar Taxiways reconstruction and re-marking at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport with a total expenditure of $2,626,493.
This work will take about five months to complete.
The project generally consists of demolishing existing pavement, reconstructing the South Apron and T-Hangar taxiway, and re-marking the project limits.
A new taxiway connector will be constructed to connect to the South Apron, and approximately 40 new taxiway LED lights will be added. The federal government will cover 90 percent of the cost, the state covers 5 percent and the remaining 5 percent will come from local funding.
The city has accepted the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) grant for $2,255,039.25 and the contract for Oxford Construction Co. for new runway paving totals $2,905,029. GDOT is paying 75 percent, and the city is paying 25 percent.
“The secondary runway is in need of these improvements, and we are grateful to have GDOT funding to provide 75 percent of the project cost,” said David Hamilton, director of transportation.
Oxford Construction Co. was the lowest bidder and has been awarded the contract after meeting all the requirements for which the consultant stated, and the FAA agreed.
The paving of Runway 16-34 will take about two months.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.