VPD looking for armed robbery suspect

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is looking for a man believed to have committed four different armed robberies.
The suspect is a black man between 35-40 and driving a small white car.
Two of the armed robberies happened in Lake Park and the other two happened in Valdosta in the past month, according to police.
The man is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2900.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.