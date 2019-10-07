Valdosta firefighters talk fire prevention

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department wants to remind everyone about the importance of preparedness.
We are in the midst of National Fire Prevention Week.
Valdosta firefighters said one of the biggest forms of prevention is working smoke detectors.
They want to remind everyone to be sure to check that you have a working detector.
Fire Marshal, James Clinkscales, said it’s also important to make sure you’re paying attention and never leaving a fire source unattended.
“Like I said, many of my fires that are happening in residential areas are cooking fires. That’s cooking unattended. We tell you to pay attention to what you’re doing," said Clinkscales.
He said there were at least two cooking fires in the last month.
He also suggested knowing your escape plan in case of an emergency.
