Team of the Week: Tift County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils are our team of the week.
After giving the 5-A defending state champs their first loss of the season, last Friday.
Tift County has endured a lot of challenges this season.
Facing several top teams in their respective region.
But, after this latest win, the Blue Devils may have found their stride.
Tift County gave Bainbridge their first loss of the season, holding the Bearcats to a mere six points.
The Blue Devils were on fire on all three phases of the game.
Head Coach, Ashley Anders said this could be the game that turns their season around.
“You know considering what has happened in the first part of the season," said Anders. "You know, we told the kids you know you’re entering the second part of the season. And you know to come in and play a quality opponent like Bainbridge and to have that feeling and come in and be excited and then have homecoming weekend against Miller Grove and to try and come in and get two in a row starting conference play, that gives teams confidence and that’s one thing that we’ve been needing.”
They’ll host miller grove this friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.