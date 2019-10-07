Slightly cooler temps and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - SWGA’s best chance of rain came today with scattered showers mostly along and east of I-75. It’s been mostly light to moderate with a few spotty showers in other areas. We’ll begin to dry out once again as a cold front slides through Tuesday. Also slightly cooler air filters in dropping temps especially overnight lows into the mid 60s then seasonal low 60s late week. Highs remain near to just above average mid-upper 80s.
Another cold front, weak and moisture starved, slides in Saturday with a slight chance of rain and another shot of cooler air. Temps drop about 5 degrees into early week. Highs mid 80s and lows upper 50s will bring a delightful feel of fall.
