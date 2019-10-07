Senator helps kick off Ga. Pre-K Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Lowndes County School is kicking off Georgia Pre-K Week with a special guest.
Pre-K Week is meant to celebrate the importance of quality early education.
On Monday, Clyattville Elementary School hosted Georgia State Senator Ellis Black. Black came out to celebrate the week.
He decided to read the kids a very special story — one written by his own granddaughter when she was in second grade.
Something Black said only adds to the excitement surrounding his visit.
“This is very important to me because this school, in particular, has been a part of three generations of my family. My parents attended. I attended school here and my children attended it," said Black.
Black said that his mom is a retired teacher for the Lowndes County School System.
With his visit, the senator wanted to emphasize how important it is kids get off to an early start.
