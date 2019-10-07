One year later: Remembering Sarah Radney

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia experienced an unprecedented catastrophe when Hurricane Michael hit last year. In those moments of destruction, one precious life was taken.
It’s been a year since Sarah Radney, 11, passed away.
To this day, her parent’s Roy and Amber Radney, said they’re constantly reminded of Sarah.
“Yeah, I talk to her 50 times a day,” said Roy.
This strength and courage to talk about Sarah, hasn't come easily.
“The first couple months, every time I thought of it, which was a million times a day, it would take my breath, my heart would sink,” said Roy.
Sarah was at her grandparents’ home in Donalsonville during Hurricane Michael, when a carport blasted through their home, striking Sarah in the head. She wouldn’t survive her injuries.
When the Radney’s arrived at their parents’ house, Roy said he couldn’t bring himself to go inside.
"I didn’t want to be there. It was the last place I wanted to be, in that moment,” said Roy.
Eventually, he'd go inside and the healing process began.
"I love talking about her, I love remembering her and looking at her stuff,” said Roy.
A wound that heals a little more every Sunday when they visit Sarah's grave.
"I look forward to it every week. It’s kind of my thing,” said Roy.
Her grave, decorated with the brightest flowers and her favorite animal.
"There's a little scarecrow and pumpkin out there. So, we try to keep her up to date if you know what I mean."
A year later, they said their family is closer than ever.
But, they said it couldn’t have happened without the tremendous amounts of love and support.
“Expose yourself to as much kindness and giving as you can, because especially in a trying time like that, where all you see is hurt and you’re kind of angry, you need the good," said Amber.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.