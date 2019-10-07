Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office works to solve multiple home invasions

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Three men have been arrested in connection to two different home invasions in Mitchell County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The first happened in Baconton.
Authorities said three men beat a man in his truck, and then dragged him inside his home. Once they got him inside his home, they made him take off all his clothes and then started beating him again, while he was held at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.
The men were identified as Jason Perry, Raymond Johnson and Jadakiss Haynes were arrested in connection to the home invasions
They were able to get away with seven guns.
Sheriff’s officials say that they are all charged with multiple felonies, including armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, and burglary in the first degree.
The second home invasion happened outside Camilla. A child was hit by a gun and money was taken, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities believe these men also committed this crime.
WALB is working to learn the conditions of the victims.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.