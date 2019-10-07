Lowndes Co. election board prepares for coming election

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Board of Elections shares that things are getting a bit hectic as Election Day approaches.
Monday is the final day to register to vote or change your address to be eligible to vote in the November elections.
“Actually the day has become rather insignificant,” said Deb Cox, Board of Elections supervisor of elections.
Cox said things have changed quite a bit in the past few years in regards to the voter registration deadline.
She said over the past few years, many people have been using alternative methods of voting as opposed to coming in to register to vote.
“With the amend of the Department of Motor Vehicles registration, anytime a person in the state of Georgia goes into the Department of Motor Vehicles, they’re automatically registered or updated," said Cox.
Cox shared that they have not seen many people come in throughout the day.
She did say that things are getting busier because as the election approaches, there is generally more work to do.
One thing on their to-do list is rolling out the new pilot program voting system being used in the Lowndes County.
“We are one of the pilot counties in the state of Georgia. We have all of our equipment in. We’re doing all of the poll worker training for the new equipment. Poll workers so far love it,” said Cox.
The new method is going to be a touchscreen-then-print system that allows voters to see and confirm their choices before casting their ballot.
She said they believe the new system is easier and now have finally gotten the new machines in.
Cox shared that the next step is continuing poll worker training and getting the equipment ready for deployment.
