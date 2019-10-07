‘I grabbed a sleeping bag, laid it out here on the floor and maybe got about two hours of sleep’: WALB reporter recalls sleeping at station during, after Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During Hurricane Michael, WALB reporters worked endlessly through the night and day to provide the latest developments on Hurricane Michael
That meant working 24 to 48-hour shifts or longer.
One of those reporters was Grason Passmore, who had not worked at the station a year yet when Michael hit.
She remembers laying her head down to rest in the Creative Services office.
“I grabbed a sleeping bag, laid it out here on the floor and maybe got about two hours of sleep," Passmore said.
Passmore added: "It was a little stressful trying to sleep on the floor of the station when you know everything had just happened. I was out there I saw trees coming down, saw all of the destruction, it was a little hard to go to sleep after that.”
Because of roadway debris, Passmore pointed out, it was three days before she went home.
She said her neighbor was kind enough to look after her dog, Dexter, during that time.
Passmore said she was thankful to not have damage to her home from Hurricane Michael.
