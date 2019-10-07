Grady Co. linemen recall long days endured during Hurricane Michael

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Moments after Hurricane Michael devastated Grady County, linemen began working.
As Michael ripped through the county, thousands of homes lost power within minutes.
“911 was calling, transmission people were calling, customers were calling. It was pretty intense,” Al Brogdon, with Grady County EMC Dispatch, said.
With phones ringing off the hook, Grady EMC dispatch had to move quickly.
“It was chaotic," Brodgon said.
Immediately, Brodgon and others began strategizing.
“It was hard. But, like I said, everybody got together and stuck together and we just started putting out fires one at a time,” said Brodgon.
Blake Freeman, a Grady County lineman, said Grady EMC prepared as much as possible.
“But whenever it came and hit, it was unreal the damage that happened,” Freeman said.
For the next few weeks, Freeman and dozens of other linemen worked 16-hour days — putting their life and families, on hold.
“We work those long hours and then I come home and they’d be in bed when I got home,” said Freeman.
But each day, they’d suit back up, trying to restore power and a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible.
"It was joyful to see you could get the lights on to help people,” said Freeman.
Freeman knows there’s always the potential for another storm just around the corner, but Hurricane Michael showed them “when we all come together there’s no storm that can stop us."
