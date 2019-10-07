Familiar voice provides comfort to family during Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Hurricane Michael, many cable providers and cell service carriers were down for days across South Georgia.
Some families were scared and took cover from Michael in basements with limited lighting — which is what happened to one WALB employee and her family.
Liz Knight, general sales manager, recalled hearing trees falling and not knowing what, if anything, was left of her home or property.
It was a familiar voice on the radio that gave her and her family comfort.
“We started going station by station to see if we could find anything, any information out there and we found Robert Hydrick," Knight said.
Hydrick is a former WALB sports director and now works at the Governor’s Office for Highway Safety.
"It was very comforting to hear a voice that you knew tell you this is where the storm is, what you need to do, this is how much longer you need to wait,” Knight said.
During the storm, Hydrick helped the Georgia News Network get out vital storm information to South Georgia.
