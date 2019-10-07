‘Everybody pulled together’: First responders reflect on Hurricane Michael a year later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For first responders, October 10, 2018 was just another routine day.
Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen said when Michael hit the area, wind speeds reached 35 mph.
Allen said it was the first time he can remember that all crews were pulled off of the roads.
They had 65 911 calls to respond to, but the state ordered all first responders back to their stations.
Crews were finally released at 10:45 that night.
“We had paramedics that had damage to their houses," Allen said. “They were working as much as they could. But then they were also concerned about their families. So we worked it around where they could take off. Go take care of a personal situation and then come back home. So everybody pulled together.”
Allens said his teams worked nonstop until 6 a.m. the next morning.
Even Allen had damage to his home — but he and his crews kept working.
Allen said nobody wanted to stop when there was so much help they needed to give.
