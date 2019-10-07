Community member speaks out after 5 Terrell Co. armed robberies

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Family members are speaking out about an armed robbery that hit too close to home, when two men were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Dawson.
Police say this is just one of several armed robberies recently in the county and those in the area say ‘enough is enough.’
A relative of the two victims, who wanted to remain anonymous, says “I think when the judge catches these boys, give them 20 years or more 25 years. Them young boys need to be off the streets.”
He is speaking for his family after a yard sale Saturday was turned upside down.
He says “Two boys came out with bandannas around their mouth and they waved their guns, they came up the streets with a gun in their hand. I was concerned for them.”
Two victims were forced to empty their pockets and taken by gunpoint inside this home on the 100 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.
The thieves left with two cell phones and a radio; one of the cell phones has been recovered
Dawson police say an arrest has been made in this case, which is the most recent of five armed robberies in the county
Less then two weeks ago, The Fast Track convenience store had over $800 stolen during an armed robbery. No arrests have been made according to police.
That relative believes the solution to these crimes could be neighbors watching out for neighbors and "Let’s come together and be more supportive and have like a neighborhood watch. If you see anything, say something.”
Dawson Police are still investigating these cases.
If you have any information contact you can contact Dawson Police at 229-995-4414.
