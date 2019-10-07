APD to hold fall session for Citizens Police Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is set to start its’ Citizens Academy for the fall session.
It’s an opportunity for residents to learn more about investigations, patrol, gang awareness, 911 communications, crime scene evidence collection, firearms training, and more.
The next session will be held Oct. 8 and will be every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. until Nov. 26.
You must be 18-years-old or older, have a good standing in the community, and a resident of Albany. Applicants must also pass a background check.
For more information, you can contact the Citizens Police Academy Coordinator at (229) 302-0851.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.