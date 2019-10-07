Alabama woman accused of trying to poison and bludgeon two people in Iowa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is charged with Attempted Murder of two people in Iowa.
Geneseo, Iowa Police said Shannon J. Jones who lived on Sunhill Road NW in Center Point was arrested after investigators discovered Jones conspired with someone else to kill two people.
Officers say Jones placed a foreign substance into a person’s drink on October 4. That victim got sick from the substance but he or she should fully recover.
On Sunday, October 6, officers say Jones and another person then tried to bludgeon someone else at a house in Geneseo.
That victim was able to escape and is okay.
This investigation has revealed the suspects had planned the murder of these two individuals over the past several weeks.
The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are anticipated.
Jones faces two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.
Bond has been set at $500,000.
