Thousands fill Pine Avenue to celebrate ChalkFest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany Museum of Art celebrated its 2nd Annual ChalkFest in downtown Albany Saturday.
The event was created to show families how cool chalk art can be and it allows many artists across the state to showcase their work.
Thousands of people came out to see the 100 block of Pine Avenue covered in nothing but chalk. People also said that the artists are the ones who make this event as special as it is.
“Some of us stuck with it and are still doing it today.”
Artist, Brittany Williams puts all six years of artistry to the ground.
“Every time you put chalk to pavement it’s a different experience, different texture, and there is always something new to learn,” Williams said.
She told us her pathway to Pine Avenue.
“I actually had a high school art teacher that got me started, she actually took a bunch of us to a local chalk festival,” Williams told us.
ChalkFest Chairman Mallory Black said there were a variety of artists just like Williams at Saturday’s event.
“We have 12 professional chalk artists that are from around the Southeast and actually one from Texas,” Black said.
It also caught the attention of first-timer event goers like Donna Sims.
“To see the different arts and see how a multitude of people come together for an event like this is great to see the kids interact,” Sims said.
Black says that this event is getting bigger and better every year.
