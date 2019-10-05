ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was another HOT day throughout the region on Saturday, but no record-breaking heat.
High temperatures will be *slightly cooler* on Sunday with more clouds around. A spotty shower is possible in the morning with a few showers and storms likely by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Slight rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90° both days.
Highs will cool into the mid 80s on Wednesday thanks to a cold front. Another cold front is expected by Friday. That front should re-enforce the cooler air into next weekend.
