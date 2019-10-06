Man arrested on murder, child cruelty charges in connection to infant death in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested on charges of murder and cruelty to children in connection to the death of a five-month-old baby.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Statesboro office arrested Matthew Lucas Bryant on Oct. 4.
Investigators say on Oct. 2, they were requested by the Richmond Hill police chief to investigate an infant death that had taken place in the area. The investigation and autopsy revealed that the infant died as a result of severe head trauma.
Bryant was booked into the Bryan County Jail without incident.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 5 Office at 912.871.1121, or the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912.756.5645.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.