Haven Brady preparing for his next national boxing fight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past few months, Haven Brady Junior has made quite a bit of noise in the boxing world.
This time, for winning gold at the 2019 junior national Olympics.
His first ever, national victory.
Haven's now ranked number one nationally in the Light Weight Division.
This win, starts the process of turning pro.
And his next fight will get him one step closer.
So, Westover High School is making sure they wish him all the luck.
Haven said this feat is something he couldn’t have done without his family.
“Family is number one, and they’re a big support and without them I couldn’t do it. It’s big, I’m proud of myself and all my hard work and all the long hours I’ve been putting in is paying off," said Haven.
“To stay focused and disciplined to come onto this stage, so I have good emotions at this time because Haven is a great student, a great athlete. So, it’s a proud moment for me, it’s a proud mommy moment," said Kiva.
The Brady’s next stop, the Eastern Boxing Championships in Columbus, Ohio.
