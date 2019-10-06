Glynn Co. sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting wife

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Nashville Police charged a Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputy with attempted criminal homicide. His wife was shot in a downtown Nashville hotel on Friday.
A press release on the Nashville Police’s website says that Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Austin’s wife remains in critical condition. She suffered gunshot wounds from the same bullet to her right arm and head.
Austin told police that his wife was shot after they came back to their room. They had been drinking downtown. Austin says that he placed his gun on the nightstand, walked away, and heard a gunshot. He says that he did not shoot his wife, nor did she shoot herself.
An excerpt from the police report says “...Evidence suggests that (his wife’s) right arm was up in a defensive posture and that she was squatting or kneeling at the time of the shooting.”
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website lists Austin as being held for DNA testing.
