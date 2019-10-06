BPS searching for wanted woman for reckless driving, probation violation

BPS searching for wanted woman for reckless driving, probation violation
BPS says Tanzia Vernice Grimsley hit and caused significant damage to an outbuilding behind the Decatur County Health Department. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Kim McCullough | October 6, 2019 at 7:25 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 7:25 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is looking for a woman with outstanding warrants and is accused of damaging a building during a wreck that happened on Saturday.

BPS says Tanzia Vernice Grimsley hit and caused significant damage to an outbuilding behind the Decatur County Health Department.

Warrants have been issued for:

  • Driving with a suspended license
  • Reckless conduct
  • No Insurance
  • Operating a vehicle with registration/tag
  • Child restraint (2 counts)

Grimsley was already wanted for probation violation, according to BPS.

She was last seen leaving the scene of the accident in a 2000 silver Chevrolet Impala, according to BPS.

If you know the whereabouts of Grimsley or information leading to an arrest, you’re urged to call Sgt. Toby Miller at (229) 726-6673 or email tobym@bainbridgecity.com.

You can also leave an anonymous tip.

Do you know Tanzia Vernice Grimsley? Bainbridge Public Safety is asking for information about the whereabouts of Tanzia...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Sunday, October 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.