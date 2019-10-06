BPS searching for wanted woman for reckless driving, probation violation

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is looking for a woman with outstanding warrants and is accused of damaging a building during a wreck that happened on Saturday.
BPS says Tanzia Vernice Grimsley hit and caused significant damage to an outbuilding behind the Decatur County Health Department.
Warrants have been issued for:
- Driving with a suspended license
- Reckless conduct
- No Insurance
- Operating a vehicle with registration/tag
- Child restraint (2 counts)
Grimsley was already wanted for probation violation, according to BPS.
She was last seen leaving the scene of the accident in a 2000 silver Chevrolet Impala, according to BPS.
If you know the whereabouts of Grimsley or information leading to an arrest, you’re urged to call Sgt. Toby Miller at (229) 726-6673 or email tobym@bainbridgecity.com.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.