VPD warns about auto parts thefts

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department is warning people about a very specific type of theft involving people’s cars.
Over the last three weeks, police said they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the Valdosta and Lowndes County area.
“To replace them, it could run anywhere from 300 apiece to 12, $1,500 dollars in assembly," said Robert Lanier, a mechanic at Pro-Fit Muffler.
Lanier said the converters are used to reduce toxic gas emissions.
Pro-Fit Muffler, Lanier pointed out, has had about half a dozen people come into the shop, having had theirs stolen.
Lanier said those stealing them are likely trying to make a buck, because removing these pieces aren’t easy.
“They are not. They’re going through a lot of trouble. They got to have a Sawzall or something of that nature. You just don’t jerk them off. They have to be cut out," said Lanier.
Police said the culprits are targeting things like daycare vans and church style buses.
They suggest parking in well-lit areas, with nearby surveillance cameras.
Police ask that if you have any information on these thefts, that you contact them directly at (229) 242-2606.
