Video captures Dougherty Co. attempted armed robber in action; police on the hunt for him

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police said they still need your help finding a man who held up a store on Radium Springs Road.
Police said he didn’t get away with any money, because something unexpected happened.
They said an attempted armed robber walked into this store and tried to hold the store up. Police said he then ran out of the store because one of the employees possibly scared him away.
It happened at the Radium Springs Food Mart on Wednesday around 4 p.m.
Surveillance video captured a man wearing a black hoodie and a face mask pointing a gun at a clerk while demanding money.
Investigators said the man brought his own plastic bag and the clerk then filled the bag with money.
The clerk then pressed a silent panic alarm that alerted others in the store.
Detectives said the suspect then jumped the counter.
That’s when police believe another person came from the back of the store and the suspect ran away, leaving behind the white bag and all the money.
People who live across the street said they are fearful of the crimes in their area.
“Because I live across the street, we do not have any peace over there. I fear for my life. I really do,” Deloris Carrol, an Albany resident, said.
Detectives said once this man is caught, he will be charged with attempted armed robbery and face felony charges.
If you know anything about this particular crime or if you have any tips about the suspect, you’re encouraged to call Albany Area Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Dougherty County Police are also telling people to not be fearful as you stop at gas stations and convenience stores.
This comes after a handful of incidents within the county and city in the last week.
For store owners, they are telling people to never be a hero, give the robbers what they ask for to spare your own life.
Police said you should be aware of your surroundings, but don’t change your daily routines out of fear.
“Continue to do the things that you’ve always done. Just be cautious and aware of your surroundings. Make sure you look around you. See the people, look the people in the face, so that if something does occur you’ll be able to come back and at least help us a little bit with identification. But be safe,” said Lt. Tamiko Whitlock, with the Dougherty County Police Detective Divison.
Police also tell store employees to keep working cameras and alarm systems.
For anyone who sees a crime happen, always remember you can report those anonymously to the police.
