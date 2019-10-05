Valdosta group hopes to raise thousands for literacy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Rotary Club is working to provide more than 80 children with more than 5,000 books.
It’s part of their efforts to support child literacy.
The group hosted the 2019 Corporate Charity Challenge on Friday.
Businesses paid to enter teams to participate in team-building games.
Deanna Smith, the event’s organizer, said all the money raised will go to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“A book gifting program to children in Lowndes County from birth to age 5. It is absolutely free for the families to sign their children up and every month they will get a book in the mail. A high-quality book addressed specifically to them," said Smith.
Smith said the program is built to help encourage reading in the home.
Currently, Smith pointed out, more than 1,400 students are receiving books but their goal is to reach 6,000 children.
