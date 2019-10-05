Albany mayor candidate: Edward Allen wants to better city infrastructure, tackle blight issues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Seven candidates are running for the Albany mayor’s seat. With a list of candidates that long, WALB News 10 is working on a series of interviews with each candidate. On Friday, WALB News 10 sat down with Edward Allen.
This is the first time Allen is running for any type of political office. He said his background as a small business owner has shaped his campaign.
A New York native, Allen’s journey to Albany all began with a girl.
“Met a sweetheart who lived in Lee County,” Allen recalled.
Twenty-five years later, Allen never left.
“I talked with her and she decided to bring me down South. I didn’t anticipate I would stay,” Allen said.
Allen owns Jackson Street Antiques and Collectibles.
Now he has his sights on the mayor’s office.
“Has to be viewed as work well done, rather than words well said,” Allen said.
Allen said one of the main issues he wants to focus his campaign on is infrastructure improvements.
Allen said he wants city efforts focused on items like sidewalk repairs for himself and others who may have disabilities or trouble walking.
“I’m a bilateral amputee," Allen said. "Every step I take, I must look down carefully. And it certainly doesn’t look good for the area of which this community wants to grow.”
As a small business owner, Allen said it’s difficult to attract new business to Albany with the crime he said the city’s seen recently.
“The owners of properties cannot let their buildings and properties just go haphazard and out of control,” Allen said.
Another part of his campaign, Allen pointed out, is the issue of blight. He said he wants to continue working with city commissioners to tear down abandoned buildings and hold the owners accountable.
“Talking has to stop,” he added.
Allen is one of the candidates competing against incumbent Dorothy Hubbard for the city’s top spot.
Below are the others seeking the mayor’s seat:
- Henry Mathis
- Bo Dorough
- James Bernard Pratt Junior.
- Tracy Taylor
- R-Omar Salaam
WALB News 10 will be interviewing all seven candidates before election day, which is Nov. 5.
