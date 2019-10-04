Well-known Albany attorney dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native who went on to become a legal giant has passed away.
Thomas “Tommy” William Malone, Sr. passed away Oct. 1.
Malone was included in the annual list of the Best Lawyers in America every year for the last 30 years.
Throughout his 50-year legal career, he was also a leader in numerous state, and international legal organizations.
A small, private service will be held in celebration of Malone.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
