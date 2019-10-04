Week 7: Friday night football scores and schedules

Valwood vs. Tiftarea
By John Barron and Paige Dauer | October 4, 2019 at 6:52 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 6:52 PM

SOUTHWEST, Ga. (WALB) - As the undefeated Tiftarea Panthers look to keep their streak alive, this week they head down to Valdosta to face Valwood. Last year, Tiftarea snapped a six series losing streak to Valwood. But after adding some new weapons on the offense, the Valiants are looking to take back control.

John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Tiftarea, Valwood

GHSA:

  • Alcovy, Colquitt County
  • Bainbridge, Tift County
  • Lowndes, Ware County
  • Cairo, Columbus
  • Cook, Berrien
  • Crisp County, Thomasville
  • Brunswick, Monroe
  • Fitzgerald, Worth County
  • Best Academy, Brooks County
  • Randolph-Clay, Baconton
  • Chattahoochee County, Miller County
  • Seminole County, Terrell County
  • Irwin County, Charlton County
  • Clinch County, Atkinson County
  • Lanier County, Turner County

GISA:

  • Heritage, Brookwood
  • Glenwood, Southland
  • Terrell Academy, Gatewood

GICAA:

  • Hancock Academy, Sherwood

