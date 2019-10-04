VFD investigates fire that left one dead

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that left one person dead in Valdosta.
Investigators said the call came in just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
On arrival, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke near the corner of Troup Street and Central Avenue.
Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but not before that fire claimed a life.
Officials said this was the first death as a result of a fire in 2019.
“It’s never easy losing a victim no time. I have been in the fire service 34, 35 years. I’ve seen many fatalities. Its hardship—it is on the family and also on our firefighters. We don’t want to see a loss," said Valdosta Fire Marshal, James Clinkscales.
The person who was in that fire has not yet been identified.
Officers said there were no other injuries.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.