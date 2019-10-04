Verdict announced in Terrell Co. murder trial

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached late Thursday in the Leroy Weston murder case.
According to the GBI, EMS was called to the 600 block of Pecan Street in Dawson for medical assistance and when they arrived, they found Leroy Weston, 70, dead, in March of 2018.
Jaquan Weston was found guilty of Malice Murder, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Cruelty to a child in the third degree, according to Assistant District Attorney Ron Smith.
The cruelty to a child in the third degree is because Weston’s 4-year-old son was at the scene.
A sentence will be handed down at a later date.
