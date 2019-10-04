Slowly cooling as rain returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany sets new record high 99° Friday. The previous record 97° was set in 1954. This marks the third day this month of record setting highs in the Good Life City . With the exception of a few passing showers very dry conditions have dominated for several week.
Our hot and dry weather pattern changes as a backdoor cold front pushes in Saturday. Slightly cooler air and scattered thunderstorms arrive over the weekend. Low 90s Saturday gives way to upper 80s Sunday.
Early week brings the next cold front which ushers in much cooler air for more seasonal temperatures highs mid 80s and lows low 60s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms likely through Wednesday then drier the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.