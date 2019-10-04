Reward out for man who stole ox tails from Albany store

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a reward out if you have any information about a man seen stealing from a grocery store in Albany.
Owner of Mike’s Country Store, Mike Rogers, said a man took four bags of oxtails last night.
He said the man walked out with $320 worth of the meat.
It happened at the Gillionville Road location around 8:40 Wednesday night.
“The way I look at it is, if you come to me and ask me for anything, I’ll be more than willing to try and help you out and give you something. But to come in and steal from someone is not right. It takes away from the employees, the community and everything else,” said Rogers.
Rogers said there will be a reward for information about the man.
