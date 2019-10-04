Phoebe honors volunteers of the year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe hosted its annual volunteer appreciation dinner to recognize the community servants who donate their time and talents to benefit Phoebe patients.
Two volunteers received the Lillian B. Allison Volunteer of the Year Award. Shirley Wood and Sue Whitaker have worked together for more than three decades at the main information desk on the campus that is currently Phoebe North.
Phoebe also introduced a new award.
The Jim Hill Employee Volunteer of the Year Award honors a Phoebe employee for his or her volunteer service in the community.
Lavern Johnson was awarded the Jim Hill award. She is a data coordinator in Phoebe’s quality improvement department who volunteers with many community organizations and events including Beta Sigma Phi, the Salvation Army and Relay for Life.
