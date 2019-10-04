Neighbors still celebrating after Albany motel’s demolition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a year since the old Inn and Suites Motel on West Oglethorpe Boulevard was torn down and business owners next to the site are still celebrating.
Lula Davis owns the reality company next door to where the old motel used to be.
She said you can now see her shop and her sign, and the other businesses in the area.
“As I ride around town, I see what’s happening. I see buildings down, I say ‘ah, that’s gone’, ‘ah, that’s gone.’ So it’s really exhilarating. It’s encouraging to continue to do business in the area. I plan to stay in this downtown area. I don’t want to leave,” said Davis.
Davis said people feel safer to go to the business in the area.
She hopes to see more blighted properties in Albany torn down soon.
